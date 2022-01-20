Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.39% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VINP. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $700.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

