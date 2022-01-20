Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

