Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

