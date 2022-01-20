ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

TDUP stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,800 shares of company stock worth $9,224,748.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

