Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.