Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

