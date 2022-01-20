Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

