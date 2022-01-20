Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE BK opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

