Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.
NYSE BK opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
