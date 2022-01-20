Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

