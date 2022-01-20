Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 214 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

