Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

