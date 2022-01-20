Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 0.71.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.