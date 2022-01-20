Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $350.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.74.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1 year low of $203.29 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,025,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

