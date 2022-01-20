Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Valeo stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

