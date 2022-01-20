Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Valeo stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

