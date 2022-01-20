Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

