State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

