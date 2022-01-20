Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

