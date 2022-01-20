WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Underweight at KeyCorp

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

WW opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

