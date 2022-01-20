WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to Underweight at KeyCorp

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.
WW opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $934.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $41.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
