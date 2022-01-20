International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

International Paper stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

