Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.83% of Axonics worth $25,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 6,066.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 403,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.