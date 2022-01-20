HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 12,982 Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.26% of Global X Blockchain ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

Shares of Global X Blockchain ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

