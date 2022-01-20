Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 49,949 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

