King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,641 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.04 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

