Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

