Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 15.8%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

