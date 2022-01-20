Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

GAU opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

