Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

