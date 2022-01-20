Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $500.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.25. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $471.00 and a 12 month high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

