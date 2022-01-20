Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

