Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

