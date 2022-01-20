Endeavour Mining plc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDV. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$276.82.

Shares of EDV opened at C$29.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

