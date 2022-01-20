Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Shares of MTTWF stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.