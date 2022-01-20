OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

