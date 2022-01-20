NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

