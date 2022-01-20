DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $284.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.00309596 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

