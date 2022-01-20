Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

