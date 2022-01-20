Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increased by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

