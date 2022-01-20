Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,446,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,232.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NRDXF stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

