POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

