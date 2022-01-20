Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.56 million and $195,514.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00052738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

