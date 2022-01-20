Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a CHF 330 price target on the stock.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.