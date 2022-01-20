MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $136.91 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSA Safety stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.