Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEQI stock opened at GBX 104.87 ($1.43) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.60 ($1.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.60.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 19,548 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,720.88 ($28,272.45).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.