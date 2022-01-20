Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.