AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 211.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

