King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,889 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $204.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day moving average is $200.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

