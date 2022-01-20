HAP Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after buying an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,704,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

