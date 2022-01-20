AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.87 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.