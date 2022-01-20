Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NewMarket worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NewMarket by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $350.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $426.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.33 and its 200-day moving average is $337.72.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.