Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 206.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,418.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,421.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

