Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $124.31, but opened at $118.05. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $120.66, with a volume of 2,126 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,705 shares of company stock worth $8,134,403. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

